City workers to begin updates on downtown Atascadero sculpture

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Wrestling Bacchantes in Atascadero's Historic Sunken Gardens is set to receive a modern makeover in the final chapter of the City Hall restoration project.

The long standing classic Italian sculpture depicting ancient Greek and Roman figures will have its current stone base replaced with a brick marble facade to match the design of downtown Atascadero.

The Atascadero Public Works Department said that this choice of materials will repurpose bricks from the current work on City Hall while maintaining the pieces historical authenticity with marble from the Atascadero Printery.

City officials encourage all community members to venture to the Sunken Gardens to learn more about this project at the Atascadero Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For any questions or concerns, contact Ryan Betz in Public Works Department at 805-470-3440.