Car fire near the Cuesta Grade causing heavy traffic delays

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A car fire along northbound Highway 101 near Cuesta Grade was causing heavy traffic delays on Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was reported just after 4:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Mount Lowe Road, just south of the Cuesta summit, according to Cal Fire.

Traffic from the right northbound lane was being diverted to the two left northbound lanes as of 4:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

