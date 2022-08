PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were battling a wildland fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Airport Road near Old Dry Creek Road, according to Cal Fire.

The fire had burned roughly a half-acre as of 4:50 p.m., and crews reported "shakey containment," Cal Fire told News Channel 3-12.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.