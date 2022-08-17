City of Grover Beach continuing citywide infrastructure improvements

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The city of Grover Beach continues to work on several projects to improve city streets, enhance the appeal of West Grand Avenue, and upgrade the sewer mainline.

“We continue to invest in the safety, functionality, and visual appeal of Grover Beach by prioritizing

infrastructure projects that maintain high quality of life for our residents,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff

Lee.

One of the projects is the Measure K-14 Street Rehabilitation Program has been a top priority for the city since voters approved the measure in 2014, authorizing the city to issue up to $48 million in general obligation bonds to repair, resurface, and improve local streets over a 25-year period, said City Manager Matthew Bronson.

So far, the city has completed 13 Measure K-14 projects, including updates to Seabright Avenue, South 10th, Manhattan Avenue, and South 12th Street.

Improving the safety and visual appeal of West Grand Avenue remains a priority for the city, and the city council approved a contractor to begin designing the West Grand Avenue Streetscape in June.

The project includes adding street trees, implementing new landscaped medians, sidewalk repairs, accessible corner ramps, and pedestrian-level lighting, among others.

The city will continue this project throughout the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The city will also be upgrading 15 blocks of sewer mainline to address current and future deficiencies, Bronson said. "These critical lines convey sewer flows to the Southern San Luis Obispo County

Sanitation District’s sewer network (and ends) at their wastewater treatment plant," he explained.

The city is still in the design phase of the project, but anticipates beginning construction under Manhattan Avenue, South 4th Street, Rockaway Avenue, North 8th Street, Ramona Avenue, and North 9th Street in early 2023, according to Bronson.

The project will use a horizontal pipe-bursting construction method that will not tear up any streets, reduce the impact on businesses and residents, and speed up construction time frames.

"By advancing infrastructure that affects everyday life, these upgrades will support future development in Grover Beach and contribute to the community’s overall well-being," Bronson said.

To see current and upcoming street construction projects, click here.