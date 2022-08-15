Skip to Content
Pismo Beach man sentenced to 120 years to life for long-term molestation of three children

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A Pismo Beach man previously found guilty of long-term child molestation was sentenced to 120 years to life, plus three years and eight months, for his convictions, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 44, was convicted by a jury at the end of June for 10 counts of sex crimes against three children under the age of 14 occurring over a nine-year period.

At the sentencing hearing, all three of the survivors – now aged 23, 14, and 11 – testified to the prolonged sexual abuse inflicted by Hortillosa, with the abuse escalating with each victim until it stopped after it a then-11-year-old survivor reported it to a teacher, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” Dow said. “This lengthy sentence amply reflects the horrific betrayal of trust and devastating effects of Mr. Hortillosa’s crimes."

