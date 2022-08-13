Skip to Content
Grover Beach Police Department holds an active shooter training drill

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- The Grover Beach Police Department prepared an active shooter training drill this Saturday for policemen.

The training will be held at Grover Beach Elementary School.

The training will have exercises to enhance the ability and knowledge of policemen in case of an active school shooter.

School shootings have happened across the country and with the most recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas police agencies want to be prepared.

The training will have active shooter drills and will be set to go until 5 pm.

