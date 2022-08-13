Firefighters put out RV fire that spread to nearby vegetation, three people with minor burn injuries, one dog found deceased

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Firefighters put out a Recreational Vehicle fire on Saturday morning that spread to about one-fourth of an acre of nearby vegetation, according to Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

Atascadero Fire said that during cleanup, one dog was found deceased within the RV, and three people were transported to Twin Cities Hospital for minor burn injuries.

At 11:33 a.m. fire crews responded to 3370 San Fernando Road where the fire was reported, and the first arriving unit said a 30-foot RV was fully involved with fire that had spread to nearby vegetation.

The fire slowly burned downhill into a creek drainage, according to Atascadero Fire.

Firefighters said that due to a long driveway, the first arriving unit had to lay in a supply line and then due to the hose lay, no additional fire engines were able to make access to the driveway.

The responding crews quickly deployed multiple hose lines to stop the spread of the vegetation fire and began to extinguish the fire in the RV, according to Atascadero Fire.

PC: City of Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services

The fire was brought under control within about 15 minutes, and crews remained on scene for two hours for extensive overhaul of the RV and mop up of the vegetation fire, according to Atascadero Fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.