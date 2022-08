Right now residents are assigned a monthly baseline of water amount so they could use a 10% reduction.

Grover Beach is offering various rebate programs, including Cash for Grass program, Smart Irrigation Controller, Toilet Fixtures and more.

GROVER BEACH, Calif.- Grover Beach is offering residents rebate programs to help meet the water reduction goal.

