Grover Beach offering rebate programs to help residents meet 10% water reduction goal

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – As California faces extreme drought conditions and many local jurisdictions have declared water shortage declarations, the city of Grover Beach is offering its residents rebate programs to help meet the required 10% water reduction goal stated in its Stage 2 Water Shortage Declaration.

The city council declared a Stage 2 Water Shortage condition on May 9, assigning a monthly baseline amount of water for all residential customers and requiring a 10% reduction of water consumption based on the established baseline.

Every residential customer has a "water budget," or the household's baseline water use, that is established using its water consumption from May 2020 through April 2021, according to city officials.

The city is offering various rebate programs, including the Cash for Grass program, Smart Irrigation Controller and Sensor program, Toilet Fixtures, Showerheads, and Aerators Retrofit program, and the Washing Machine Rebate Program.

For more information about the city's water requirements and the rebate programs, click here.