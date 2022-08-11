Centennial Trail in Paso Robles updates closures to accommodate student access to local campuses

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The city of Paso Robles updated its trail closures for the Centennial Trail creek repair project to accommodate student access to local campuses.

The Centennial Creek Rehabilitation Project will break ground on Aug. 15, beginning the rehabilitation of the Centennial Creek corridor that connects Lana Street to Navajo Avenue, ultimately connecting to the Salinas River.

The lower portion of the trail, from Nickerson Drive to Navajo Avenue, will be closed from Aug. 22 through Oct. 31. The upper portion of the trail, from Nickerson Drive to Lana Street, will be closed through Sept. 30, 2023.

While the trail is closed, crews will work on grading specific areas of the creek to widen the channel to allow water to pool and reduce scouring velocity, creating cobble beds to mirror a natural creek system, removing some debris and rock hardscapes, and planting a variety of native and fire-resistant plant species around specific creek areas.

"For many years this creek system has suffered significant erosion, bank destabilization, damaged culverts, and habitat degradation," city officials said. "The Centennial Creek Rehabilitation Project intends to improve the creeks functionality, hydrology (water flow velocity), and increase natural habitat."

For more information about the project, click here.