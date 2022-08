Art in the Park is held the first Sunday of the month the next event will be held September 4th.

The event includes local photography, wood art, ceramics, glass art, paintings and more.

There are vendors, food booths and music.

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Pismo Beach holds its Art in the Park at Dinosaur Beach.

