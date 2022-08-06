Local medical center holds Breast Milk Drive, collects about 2,000 ounces of milk

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center held a Breast Milk Drive that finished up on Friday afternoon, collecting about 2,000 ounces of breast milk.

Ara Najarian, Tenet Health Central Coast spokesperson, said that "many people hear a lot about blood drives and food drives, but some may not have known about the importance of Breast Milk Drives."

"Breast milk is critical for babies and in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (commonly called 'NICU') and Sierra Vista is San Luis Obispo County’s Level III NICU," said Najarian.

PC: Tenet Health Central Coast

The medical center's last breast milk drive was in 2019, before the pandemic paused the annual drives.

Najarian said this recent drive collected about 500 more ounces than the last drive in 2019.

"The breast milk, which is typically brought by donors in sealed, frozen packages, is being delivered to the San Jose Mother’s Milk Bank, which processes the breast milk to remove viruses and bacteria that may cause illness," explained Najarian.

"The milk is then distributed to NICU’s and families whose babies are under the care of a medical professional throughout California."

For those interested in learning more or ways to get involved, click here to visit the Central Coast Breastfeeding Coalition's website, or click here to visit the Mother's Milk website.