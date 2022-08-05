Southbound Highway 101 lane blocked in Santa Margarita because of a car fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The slow lane of southbound Highway 101 south of Highway 58 in Santa Margarita was blocked off so emergency vehicles could respond to a car fire that was threatening nearby vegetation, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was first reported by incident response pages at 5:47 p.m. along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County.

The California Highway Patrol also reported that the car was blocking the #2 southbound lane.

Los Padres National Forest Service fire crews were assisting Cal Fire San Luis Obispo in the firefighting efforts.

Cal Fire asked vehicles to slow down in the area for emergency personnel.