Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews respond to wildfire on O’Connor Way

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to reports of a vegetation fire that broke out just outside of San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on O'Connor Way, just outside of San Luis Obispo city limits and near the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and Cuesta College.

Air resources were called in to help fight the fire, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department asked people to avoid the area to allow fire personnel access.

