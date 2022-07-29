A UPS delivery driver surprises an Oceano woman with a special delivery

OCEANO, Calif.- Anthony Gonzalez regularly delivers packages to Kristen and her mom Patty. Today he's delivering something more a basket of goodies.

Anthony got the idea because Kristen often has cookies or other treats ready when Anthony comes by.

He says in the middle of a long day of deliveries Kristen and her mom always make him feel appreciated.

“Whether it's her smiling out the window waving to me or her coming out and giving me a pickup, but also putting the extra snickers in there.I just appreciate all the things that she does for us and it's just happy to know them and their family, said Anthony Gonzalez.