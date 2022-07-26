Templeton man convicted of child pornography, computer found with equivalent of more than 2,100 images

TEMPLETON, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo County jury convicted a Templeton man of possessing child pornography after a forensic search of his computer led to the discovery of more than 40 videos – the equivalent to more than 2,100 images – showing explicit child pornography, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Paul Gentile, 35, was found guilty of possessing child pornography after a week-long trial, and a jury also found true that he possessed at least 600 images of child pornography with at least 10 of those featuring children under the age of 12.

“Child pornography is exploitation that causes immeasurable harm to its victims when the material is created, and again each and every time it is viewed by another person,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Individuals who possess child pornography fuel the demand for this despicable product and perpetuate the exploitation of children. Many child molesters possess child pornography, and they often use it to desensitize their targeted victims.”

An Arroyo Grande Police detective received evidence that a particular computer was sharing child pornography with other computers over the internet on March 1, 2015, said Dow. The detective's investigation traced the computer's IP address to Gentile's home in Templeton, he added.

The investigation was turned over to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, and a search warrant for the residence was authorized, resulting in the seizure of Gentile's computer.

A forensic search of the computer found more than 40 videos showing explicit child pornography – the equivalent of more than 2,1000 images, Dow said.

Gentile is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14 and faces a maximum five-year sentence in state prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.