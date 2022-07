PASO ROBLES, Calif.- The Mid-State Fair will run for 12 days and the event ends at the end of July.

The first day of the fair started on Wednesday July 20th and the event featured a variety of different things, Journey performed at the first night of the fair.

The fair features rides, games, farm animals and food stands.

The Mid-State Fair will feature some big-name performers. Tonight at the fair Dan + Shay performs at 7:30 pm.