San Luis Obispo County
Creek Fire near Cambria 100% contained

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Creek Fire near Cambria in San Luis Obispo County was deemed 100% contained as of Friday morning.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon on San Simeon Creek Road near Cambria, and had burned only 0.28 acres by the time it reached 100% containment on Friday morning, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

Due to the extensive mop-up needed, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire through Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

