Creek Fire near Cambria 100% contained

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Creek Fire near Cambria in San Luis Obispo County was deemed 100% contained as of Friday morning.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon on San Simeon Creek Road near Cambria, and had burned only 0.28 acres by the time it reached 100% containment on Friday morning, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

FINAL UPDATE WILDLAND FIRE: Off of San Simeon Creek Rd. near Cambria CA. #CreekIC .28 of an acre, and is 100% contained. Due to extensive mop up firefighters will continue to patrol the fire through Monday. The cause is under investigation. #SloCountyFire #Sansimeon — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 15, 2022

Due to the extensive mop-up needed, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire through Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.