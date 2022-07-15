Tefft Fire in Nipomo estimated at 15-20 acres, threatening structures

NIPOMO, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a series of spot fires that broke out on northbound Highway 101 in Nipomo and were burning in the direction of residential homes on Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol incident response pages show that the fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. at Highway 101 and Tefft Street. It was deemed the Tefft Fire.

As of 4:30 p.m., the estimated acreage was between 15 and 20 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The CHP reported that residents were calling in that the fire was spreading toward homes in the area, and Cal Fire confirmed that structures were threatened.

A SIG Alert issued just before 3:50 p.m. said that the fire was impacting traffic in both directions of Highway 101. As of 4:45 p.m., southbound traffic was backed up to the Lateitia Winery, but northbound traffic was flowing, according to CalTrans.

Traffic slow on #Hwy101 in #Nipomo due to fire northbound direction just south of Tefft Street. Signage going up on both directions of highway warning of fire and smoke. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 15, 2022

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said that power lines were down in the area and crews were trying to make access.

Cal Fire officials wanted to remind drivers to make room for emergency vehicles driving along the highway to make it as easy as possible for responding engines to make it to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates. Your News Channel is on the scene.