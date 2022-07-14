San Luis Obispo to begin construction on Cerro San Luis Greenway project in fall

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Crews are set to begin constriction on the Cerro San Luis Greenway Project – a route that prioritizes bike and pedestrian travel through downtown.

"This greenway makes traveling by bike or foot a much simpler and safer option, in addition to connecting routes to schools," city officials said.

The project, formerly named the Anholm Greenway, is a greenway that runs from the north Broad Street area to downtown and includes over 40 accessible curb ramps, separated bike lanes, and safety lighting along the route, according to city officials.

The project includes greening elements including 60 new trees and improved stormwater management capabilities.

Construction on the project is expected to start in the fall and will be completed in the spring or summer of 2023. The San Luis Obispo City Council will be considering advertisements for the project at its July 19 meeting.

The Cerro San Luis Greenway is part of SLO in Motion, a series of neighborhood enhancements.

