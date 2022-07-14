CAL FIRE stops forward progress of brush fire in Cambria

CAMBRIA, Calif. – CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo crews were able to stop forward progress of a small brush fire in Cambria that broke out on Thursday afternoon.

Incident response pages show that the fire was first reported around 4:40 p.m. on the 2200 block of San Simeon Creek Road. The fire was deemed the Creek Fire.

CAL FIRE officials told News Channel 3-12 that crews were able to stop forward progress by 5:20 p.m.

CAL FIRE said the fire burned less than a half-acre and was 50% contained as of 6:45 p.m.

No structures were damaged, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.