San Luis Obispo begins work on series of neighborhood improvement projects

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo has started work on SLO in Motion – a series of neighborhood improvement projects that will be ongoing through the spring of 2023.

The projects are meant to boost safe mobility, replace old infrastructure, connect communities, and maintain city streets.

SLO in Motion includes six capital improvement projects, multiple of which are occurring in the north Broad Street area, according to city officials.

The projects include transportation improvements, repaving, new curb ramps, replacement of aging sewer collection pipes, and the addition of a new neighborhood park in the north Broad Street area where a community garden currently exists, among others.

Construction on each project is expected to take four-to-six months, with all of the improvements anticipated to be complete in 2023.

In whole, the city is investing more than $11 million on the SLO in Motion improvement projects.

