SLO Transit to provide modified summer service; restore route after driver shortage

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – SLO Transit will begin providing a modified summer service on Sunday, as well as restoring modified service to one route that had to be suspended due to a persistent driver shortage.

SLO Transit has had to revise bus schedules over the years because of a years-long driver shortage and in order to provide reliable service to the community, city officials said.

But because SLO Transit has been able to hire and train drivers, the transportation agency is able to restore a modified schedule for Route 1B.

“With the continued focus on hiring drivers to provide reliable, healthy, and sustainable mode of transportation for our community, we are happy to announce that SLO Transit is restoring a modified Route 1B schedule to our Summer Service.," said Austin O'Dell, the city's transit manager.

"SLO Transit remains dedicated to restoring service to full levels and will continue to work closely with our operations and maintenance contractor to hire and train drivers."

Riders can contact Transit Dispatch by calling 805-541-2877 or visiting SLO Transit's website before for the current service status prior to planning their ride.

Below is a summary of the modified summer service: