San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenage girl

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing on Friday.

Deputies received reports of a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo who was last seen leaving a family member's home in Nipomo on Friday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer, Cipolla said, adding that she has no known friends in the area but has family members living in Santa Maria.

Trujillo is described as a Hispanic juvenile who is 5'4'', 105 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

