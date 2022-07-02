Crowds gather Pismo Beach to celebrate the Fourth of July

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Pismo Beach will have a grand fireworks display on its Pismo Pier for its Fourth of July celebration.

Pismo Beach fireworks show will feature a DJ, Music, vendors and more.

Other events taking place for the Fourth of July celebration around the Center Coast, are Red, White & Boom! and Family Fun Day.

Santa Maria and Lompoc will also have celebration for July 4th. Santa Maria will return with its Red, White & Boom! Fireworks show after a two year hiatus. It will take place at the Elks Event Center.

Lompoc will have its 4th of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Park. Both events are free to the public.