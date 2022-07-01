High-speed chase through Atascadero ends in crash

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A high-speed chase through Atascadero on Thursday night ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into another car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP received a call of a possible DUI driver in a red Chevrolet pick-up truck on southbound Highway 101 in Atascadero at roughly 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to the CHP.

When a CHP officer located the vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop, the driver fled from the officer and the high-speed chase ensued.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, attempted to evade officers by driving "at high speeds while swerving in and out of lanes," the CHP said.

The man continued to flee from the officers until he lost control of his car and crashed into a blue Tesla on southbound Highway 101 just south of Spyglass Drive.

The man was taken into custody without incident. Two passengers with the man, along with the occupants of the Tesla sustained minor injuries.