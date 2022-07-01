Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Authorities identify man fatally crushed in accident near Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Authorities have released the name and age of the man who was crushed under the weight of a vehicle and died near Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.

Cesar Rivera Villegas, 40 of Paso Robles, was preparing a truck to be moved at the Paso Robles Truck Center on Monterey Road just after 4 p.m. on Thursday when it rolled forward and killed him, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The Sheriff's Office called the incident an industrial accident.

