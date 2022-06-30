San Luis Obispo Police looking for at-risk missing adult

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in looking for an at-risk missing adult who was last seen on Wednesday morning.

Jason Errecalde, 37, is described as a white male adult, 5'11'', 190 pounds, with blue eyes, brown/gray hair, and was last seen wearing a tank top and tan shorts at his residence early Wednesday morning.

Detectives have searched the area surrounding Errecalde's home, located on the 1500 block of Madonna Road, but have yet to locate him.

Family members who spoke with detectives said that they believe Errecalde is most likely still in the city of San Luis Obispo, according to the police department.

If anyone has any information about Errecalde's whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact dispatch at 805-781-7312.