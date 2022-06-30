Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 9:43 am

Catalytic converter caused Camino Fire now 65% contained, 375 acres burned

CAL FIRE SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have made more progress on the Camino Fire which started Tuesday afternoon in rural Arroyo Grande. Containment jumped to 65% Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE. The amount of land burned went up 25 acres, to 375.

CAL FIRE identified a catalytic converter as the cause of the fire. All evacuation warnings were lifted Wednesday. 320 firefighting personnel remain on the scene.

The fire broke out near Huasna on the 8000 block of Huasna Road, and CAL FIRE deemed it the Camino Incident.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content