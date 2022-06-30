Catalytic converter caused Camino Fire now 65% contained, 375 acres burned

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have made more progress on the Camino Fire which started Tuesday afternoon in rural Arroyo Grande. Containment jumped to 65% Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE. The amount of land burned went up 25 acres, to 375.

CAL FIRE identified a catalytic converter as the cause of the fire. All evacuation warnings were lifted Wednesday. 320 firefighting personnel remain on the scene.

The fire broke out near Huasna on the 8000 block of Huasna Road, and CAL FIRE deemed it the Camino Incident.