San Luis Obispo County
today at 3:56 pm
Small brush fire in Paso Robles closes Highway 46 lane

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The left lane of westbound Highway 46 in Paso Robles was closed on Thursday afternoon after a small brush fire broke out in the area, and CalTrans does not know when the lane will reopen.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the small brush fire that was reported around 2:50 p.m. along Highway 46 near Geneseo Road in Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

Crews were able to contain the fire by roughly 3:25 p.m., but remained on scene to mop up.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

