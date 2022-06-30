Small brush fire in Paso Robles closes Highway 46 lane

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The left lane of westbound Highway 46 in Paso Robles was closed on Thursday afternoon after a small brush fire broke out in the area, and CalTrans does not know when the lane will reopen.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the small brush fire that was reported around 2:50 p.m. along Highway 46 near Geneseo Road in Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

VEGETATION FIRE: HWY 46 E x Geneseo Rd. 30’x300’ in size. Fire is contained. #Firefighters are mopping up. Use caution while driving in the area. ⚠️ #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/1LY7Heif7t — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 30, 2022

Crews were able to contain the fire by roughly 3:25 p.m., but remained on scene to mop up.