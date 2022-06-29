Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 1:14 pm

Nipomo home destroyed by structure fire Wednesday afternoon

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo

NIPOMO, Calif. – A Nipomo home was severely damaged after a structure fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The fire was reported just before 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday on Burton Street and Sea Street, according to incident response pages.

The home was "well involved with fire" when crews arrived, but no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, according to CAL FIRE.

Crews will be on scene mopping up for roughly an hour.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content