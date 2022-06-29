Nipomo home destroyed by structure fire Wednesday afternoon

NIPOMO, Calif. – A Nipomo home was severely damaged after a structure fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The fire was reported just before 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday on Burton Street and Sea Street, according to incident response pages.

STRUCTURE FIRE: Sea x Burton in #Nipomo #BurtonIC Home was well involved with fire when firefighters arrived. No one home at the time of the fire and no injuries reported. Firefighters will be on scene approx one hour for mop up. @SMFDHQ assisting. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/Rmg5W1KZUr — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 29, 2022

The home was "well involved with fire" when crews arrived, but no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, according to CAL FIRE.

Crews will be on scene mopping up for roughly an hour.