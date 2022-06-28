Short detour for drivers on Fourth of July due to Paso Robles fireworks show

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Drivers traveling along Highway 46 in Paso Robles will experience a short detour on the Fourth of July holiday due to the fireworks show at Barney Schwartz Park, according to CalTrans.

Drivers will not be able to turn onto Union Road from Highway 46 in both directions starting at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4, said CalTrans District 5 spokeswoman Alexa Bertola.

Drivers can instead access Union Road from Golden Hills Road south, she added.

Delays are not expected to exceed five minutes, and detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place to notify drivers of the detour.