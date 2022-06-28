New date set for opening statements in Kristin Smart murder trial

SALINAS, Calif. – Opening statements in the Kristin Smart murder trial were moved back by 10 days after being postponed due to a "health concern" for one of the trial participants, the Monterey County Superior Court announced on Tuesday.

Opening statements for the trial, where Paul Flores is charged for Smart's murder following her 1996 disappearance from Cal Poly, will now begin on July 18.

Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is also charged as an accessory in the crime.

Opening statements for Paul will begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 18 and opening statements for Ruben will begin at 1:30 p.m. the same day.

The presentation of evidence will begin on July 19.