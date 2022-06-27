Arroyo Grande woman ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – An Arroyo Grande woman was ordered to pay over $1.3 million in restitution for embezzlement crimes that occurred over a 10-year period from a business where she worked, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

“Embezzlement committed by employees in positions of trust are especially devastating, particularly when it involves staggering amounts of stolen funds over such an extended period of time,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

Ginger Lee Mankins, 57, pleaded guilty to six counts of felony embezzlement in September of 2021, with the embezzlement involving victim businesses Rick Machado Livestock and B&D Farms.

The theft happened between mid-2007 all the way through January 2018, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

Mankins was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in October 2021 on the plea describing the impact of her crime as a "tremendous loss and violation of trust," according to Dow.

At the restitution hearing on Monday, Superior Court Judge Denise DeBelleFeuille said that Machado Livestock "should be made whole" for its losses, Dow said. The hearing revealed that Mankins embezzled nearly $3.5 million from Machado Livestock between May 2007 and January 2018, and caused further losses totaling around $811,300.

Attorneys also presented evidence showing that Mankins and her husband repaid roughly $2.95 million, leaving about $1.3 million still owed to Machado Livestock, Dow said.

Restitution was not ordered for B&D Farms because final accounting has not yet been completed. A hearing to determine its loss is scheduled for Oct. 5.