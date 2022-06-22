Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 10:46 am

SUV crashes into San Luis Obispo home Wednesday morning

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A SUV crashed into a San Luis Obispo home on Wednesday morning, and the San Luis Obispo Police Department used it as a reminder for drivers to stick to the speed limit.

The SUV crashed into a residence on Orcutt Road at an unknown time on Wednesday morning, the police department said in a tweet.

No one inside the residence was injured, and the driver only sustained minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, the police department said.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content