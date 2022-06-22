SUV crashes into San Luis Obispo home Wednesday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A SUV crashed into a San Luis Obispo home on Wednesday morning, and the San Luis Obispo Police Department used it as a reminder for drivers to stick to the speed limit.

The SUV crashed into a residence on Orcutt Road at an unknown time on Wednesday morning, the police department said in a tweet.

No one inside the residence was injured, and the driver only sustained minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, the police department said.