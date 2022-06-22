San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying washed up body found in January

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are looking for help identifying a body that washed up on shore in Pismo Beach in January.

The body of an unidentified man washed up on the shore near South Dolliver Street in Pismo on Jan. 13, and officials said that the body had been in the water for an extended period of time.

There were no obvious signs alluding that the death was criminal in nature, said Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The body "appears to be a white male" with multiple tattoos, some of which include what appears to be a tulip and other tattoos on the left arm.

The left ankle appears to have tattoos of flames and possibly the top of a high-rise piercing, Cipolla said.

The body had a tragus piercing on the left ear with a purple hoop earring.

Anyone with any information on the man's identity is encouraged to contact the Coroner's Office at 805-781-4513.