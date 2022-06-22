San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 cases decrease over past week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported that COVID-19 cases countywide have decreased compared to last week.

The department reported that 580 new cases were reported since the last update on June 15, bringing the county's cumulative total to 58,064 cases, according to the Public Health Department.

The county's 14-day average of daily new cases was 109 on Wednesday, down from the 115 average that was reported the week prior.

There were 599 cases still considered to be infectious on Wednesday, down by nearly 140 from the week prior.

There were 12 patients hospitalized for the virus on Wednesday.