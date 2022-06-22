Public can comment on SLO County homelessness plan

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The county of San Luis Obispo has drafted a plan to reduce homelessness. They call it a "bold, housing-centric strategy to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness to 50% of the current level within five years."

During the 2019 Point in Time Count, there were 1483 people observed as homeless in SLO County. Results from the 2022 count are pending.

In order to accomplish it's goals the county would need to build or secure housing solutions for 2050 additional people over five years.

The public has until June 30 to submit comments on the plan. San Luis Obispo County Spokesperson Jeanette Trompeter spoke with News Channel 3-12 about strategies laid out in the draft document.