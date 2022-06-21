Both directions of Highway 41 near Cholame to close on Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Both directions of Highway 41 near Cholame will be closed on Wednesday while crews work on a road paving project, according to CalTrans.

The closure will occur on Highway 41 near Highway 46 East and Highway 33 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., said Alexa Bertola, CalTrans District 5 spokeswoman.

Drivers planning to go north on Highway 41 can detour on Highway 46 East to Highway 33 North, to Highway 41 just south of Kettleman City, Bertola said.

Drivers going the other direction can detour onto Highway 33 to Highway 46 East, she added.