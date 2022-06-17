SLO County embezzlement victim gets money from auction

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office raised $115,540 in auction to repay a local construction company that fell victim to embezzlement.

The items sold were seized as evidence during a criminal investigation into the case against Joy Wilde of Atascadero.

In March 2021, she was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison from embezzling money from Greg Wiemann Construction.

Prosecutors say she used the funds to buy jewelry, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags artwork, and more.

A judge ordered Wilde to pay $877,123 in restitution to her former employer.

Prosecutors say the items bought with stolen funds were sold at the auction.

The money raised will cover some of the money restitution money owed.