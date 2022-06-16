Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 2:51 pm

Disabled fuel truck causing traffic back-up on northbound Highway 101 in Paso Robles

KEYT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Traffic was backed up along northbound Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon due to a disabled fuel truck, according to CalTrans.

The incident was reported by the California Highway Patrol just before 12:50 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 between the interchange with Highway 46 East and Paso Robles Street.

Traffic was moving slowly on 24th Street approaching Highway 46, said CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

Shivers said that all responders were on scene working to remove the truck.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content