Urban forest tree trimming anticipated to cause traffic delays in San Luis Obispo through August

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An urban forest tree-trimming project across San Luis Obispo is expected to cause traffic delays and block closures in the morning hours starting on Monday and continuing through August, according to city officials.

The tree trimming is part of the city's Urban Forest Services Program which manages and maintains roughly 14,000 trees across the city.

"The city’s urban forest helps offset greenhouse gas emissions and contains dynamic ecosystems that provide critical benefits to people and wildlife," city officials said. "Keeping the city’s urban forest healthy, vibrant, and growing is a key part of the city’s climate action goals."

During the work, commuters can expect traffic delays due to lane or block closures, along with parking impacts.

Intermittent lane closures are planned for the following streets between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., weather dependent:

Higuera Street: June 20 - July 18

Marsh Street: July 18 – 22

Monterey Street: July 25 – 27

Chorro Street: Aug. 1 – 3

Full road closures are planned for the following streets between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., weather dependent:

800 block of Monterey Street: July 27

1000-1100 blocks of Osos Street: July 28

1000-1100 blocks of Morro Street: July 29

1100 block of Chorro and Garden Streets: Aug. 1

1000-1100 block of Broad Street: Aug. 4

The city has worked with West Coast Arborists, Inc. over the past year to prune trees and conduct emergency tree work, recently completing a tree inventory project that assessed and catalogued 14,000 trees in the public right of way and city parks.