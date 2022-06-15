Man arrested after shooting in San Luis Obispo late Tuesday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police officers arrested a 29-year-old man late Tuesday night after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot that resulted in a shooting, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The department received multiple calls reporting a shooting at occurred at the Vintage at SLO apartment complex, located on the 3500 block of Ranch House Road, just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, said Capt. Brian Amoroso.

Callers reported that a shooting had occurred between a male suspect and an unknown victim in a dark-colored sedan and that multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot, Amoroso said.

The sedan fled the area "at a high rate of speed," but the gunman remained on the scene, Amoroso said.

Officers located the 29-year-old San Luis Obispo resident suspect near a common area adjacent to the parking lot, and he complied with orders and was detained without incident, Amoroso said.

Investigation and witness statements revealed that the suspect is a resident of the complex and ran to his apartment to retrieve his handgun after an altercation with the victim.

The suspect then shot at the victim who had exited his car. The victim was not hit by a bullet, but ran back into his car and fled the area.

Officers found a bullet hole in the wall of one of the occupied, nearby apartments consistent with being involved in the incident.

The victim was later found unharmed, and the people in the apartment were also unharmed.