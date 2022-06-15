CAL FIRE SLO gives fire prevention tips in wake of recent wildfires

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple small wildfires have broken out across San Luis Obispo County within days of one another and CAL FIRE SLO is advising residents to create five feet of defensible space around your home.

A small fire broke out near Atascadero around 11:00a.m. on Wednesday morning.

That fire started as a brush fire and spread to the inside of a home.

Another fire broke out on Tuesday, just one day before, at the 5200 block of Davenport Creek Road in San Luis Obispo.

Investigators have determined that the fire in San Luis Obispo was caused by the spontaneous combustion of a pile of yard clippings, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

“There was a lot of grass, a lot of large growth that went all the way up into the yard, really close to the buildings. That fire was burning into the home as well as into the grass. If we have defensible space around your home, we can keep the fire from spreading from your home into the wild land, or vice versa," said Adan Orozco with CAL FIRE SLO.

Fire Crews are asking residents to remove all dead and dying vegetation from near your home to slow the acceleration of a spreading fire.

