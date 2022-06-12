Cal Poly celebrates its graduating Spring Class of 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Cal Poly celebrated its class of 2022 graduates over the weekend.

An estimated 50,000 family, friends and supporters were in attendance to celebrate the graduating class.

The graduation ceremony took place at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

For some graduates they were the first in their family to graduate.



“I'm going to be the first one of my family to actually graduate. So, everyone in my family is actually excited to see me walk here today,” said graduating student, Benjamin Aguayo.



“As a first Gen Latino. I'm just really excited that my family and friends are all out here. They're all celebrating with me today,” said graduating student Fernando Gill.

Graduating students said they are ready for the future.



“We're going to be teaching the future youth of America. So we're pretty excited to be out there and ready to teach the youth,” said graduating student Aubrey Olson.



“I’m moving to San Diego and planning and going to grad school for physical therapy, said graduating student Olivia Morales.