PG&E equipment upgrade project in Paso Robles to start Tuesday, wildfire prevention effort

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – PG&E will be completing an equipment upgrade project in Paso Robles on Tuesday, June 14 as part of its efforts to reduce wildfire risk, and customers may see their power shut off temporarily as a result, according to the utility company.

The company will be launching a series of projects in the Paso Robles area, including installing stronger, more resilient power poles, wider cross-arms to increase power line separation, and replacing bare power lines with larger, covered lines, said PG&E spokeswoman Susanne Hosn.

"This will reduce risk of fire ignitions or outages caused by vegetation, birds or animals, and eliminate risk of bare power lines coming into contact with one another," Hosn said, adding that the company will also perform "extensive" vegetation management work.

Some customers may have to have their power temporarily shut off while crews conduct the work for PG&E employee and contractor safety, Hosn said.

All impacted customers will receive advance notice.

Residents might also experience intermittent road or lane closures, traffic delays, or construction and noise activities because of the construction.

The areas of work include: