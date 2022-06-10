Mandatory three-day water schedule takes effect Friday in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The city of Paso Robles is implementing a mandatory three-day watering schedule starting Friday as California continues to face extreme drought conditions.

While the city does "not have or anticipate having an actual water shortage," it is implementing the watering schedule to comply with the state's requirements that urban water suppliers implement Level 2 demand management measures, according to city officials.

Outdoor irrigation is limited to two days per week according to a specific watering zones: Watering Zone 1 (north of 13th Street, Creston, Sherwood, and Linne) has watering days Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and Watering Zone 2 (South of 13th Street, Creston, Sherwood, and Linne) have watering days as Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Additionally, landscape irrigation is prohibited on Mondays and outdoor irrigation is not allowed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., or 48 hours after measurable rain.

The city said it will provide additional information to homeowners about the changes in the coming weeks.

For more information, click here.