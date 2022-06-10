Jimmy Paulding holds onto lead for SLO County Supervisor against incumbent Lynn Compton in latest round of election results released

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Jimmy Paulding appears to be on the path to unseat incumbent Lynn Compton for San Luis Obispo County Fourth District Supervisor in the latest round of elections results released by the county.

The County Election's Office was able to count more than 6,000 more ballots between election night and Friday, but there is still "a significant amount" of ballots that still need to be processed, according to the Election's Office.

The new results released on Friday show Paulding sitting strong with nearly 58% of the over 11,200 votes cast, while Compton snagged roughly 42% of the votes.

Incumbent Elaina Cano holds onto her election night lead for County Clerk-Recorder with nearly 67% of the votes tallied by Friday. James Arthur Baugh has roughly 18% of the votes for that seat, followed by Stewart David Jenkins at 15%.

Oceano Community Services District's fire tax measure, Measure A-22, was still on track to fail with the latest round of election results. The measure needs support from two-thirds of voters but has only mustered up 59% of votes in support as of Friday.

Bruce Gibson is ahead in the Second District Supervisor race with 53% of the votes, followed by Bruce Jones and Geoff Auslen who each have garnered nearly 17% of the votes cast, and John Whitworth with roughly 13% of the votes.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is the leading candidate for Third District Supervisor with nearly 66% of the votes cast, followed by Stacy Korsgaden at roughly 31% and Arnold Ruiz at around 3%.

