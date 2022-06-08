San Luis Obispo Police ask for public’s help identifying vandalism suspect

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who committed three different acts of vandalism on Saturday, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLOPD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying this person who was observed on security cameras vandalizing windows of 3 separate businesses in the downtown on June 4, 2022. Please contact Officer Perlette at 805.594.8029 and reference case # 220604001 with info. pic.twitter.com/UGCbthp9K1 — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) June 8, 2022

The suspect was observed on security cameras vandalizing windows of three separate downtown businesses on Saturday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Perlette by calling 805-594-8029 and reference case #220604001.