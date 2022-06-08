Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 11:35 am

San Luis Obispo Police ask for public’s help identifying vandalism suspect

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who committed three different acts of vandalism on Saturday, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The suspect was observed on security cameras vandalizing windows of three separate downtown businesses on Saturday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Perlette by calling 805-594-8029 and reference case #220604001.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content