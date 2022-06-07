Kristin Smart murder case pre-trial motion hearings canceled for Wednesday through Friday, jury selection begins June 13

SALINAS, Calif. – The pre-trial motion hearings for the People vs. Flores murder trial originally scheduled for Wednesday through Friday have been canceled, and the court will resume on Monday, June 13 for jury selection, according to the Monterey County Superior Court.

The pre-trial motions began on Monday, with Paul Flores' defense attorney introducing a motion to dismiss the case based on "outrageous government conduct." Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe denied the motion on Monday afternoon.

The hearings were scheduled to take place throughout the entire week at the Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas but were called off on Tuesday afternoon.

A three-week jury selection process is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 13.

Flores is being accused of killing former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart after her disappearance in 1996. He has been considered the only person of interest for 25 years because he is believed to be the last person who saw her alive in May 1996. He was arrested in April 2021.

Ruben Flores, his father, was also arrested and is being charged as an accessory to the murder.

The case was moved from San Luis Obispo County to Monterey County in April after Flores' defense team argued that Flores could not have a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo County.